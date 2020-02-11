Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,125,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $3,904,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

