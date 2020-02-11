Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,196,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,020,000 after buying an additional 162,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,589,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

