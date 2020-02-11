Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,139 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Steris by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steris stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.84. Steris PLC has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

