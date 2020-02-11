Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.