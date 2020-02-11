TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Paul J. Huml Sells 3,819 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFSL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 204,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFSL. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

