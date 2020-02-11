The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of The Carlyle Group worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 560.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 123.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

