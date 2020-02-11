The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,621. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

