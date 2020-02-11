The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,129 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of The Ensign Group worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after buying an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 523.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $250,118. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

