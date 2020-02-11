The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCKT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $464.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $4,727,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 773.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

