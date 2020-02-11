The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. The Western Union has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Western Union to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. 9,606,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.