THEKEY Price Tops $0.0006 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, LBank and HitBTC. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.20 million and $16,057.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

