Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62,165 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

