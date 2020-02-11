Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $266,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.78. 1,802,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.