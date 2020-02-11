Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

THR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 127,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,796. The company has a market cap of $690.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

