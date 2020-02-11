Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 18.5% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $1.61 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

