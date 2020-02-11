Thuan Pham Sells 40,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

UBER traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. 33,811,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,640,350. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

