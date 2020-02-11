Thunder Token One Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $27.31 million and $2.36 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

