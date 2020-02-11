Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Timkensteel stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,493. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 410,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

