Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.67. 31,031,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

