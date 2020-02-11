TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0653 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.09 million and $50,932.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000857 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00085014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,133.27 or 0.99694045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000623 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000416 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,883,587 coins and its circulating supply is 16,682,755 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.