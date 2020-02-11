Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, an increase of 741.8% from the January 15th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 1,707,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.