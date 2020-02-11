Total (EPA:FP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.69 ($67.08).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA:FP traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €44.99 ($52.31). 5,567,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.91 and a 200 day moving average of €47.15. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.