Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,734. Total has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

