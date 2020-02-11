Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,915 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,943,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.