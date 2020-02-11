Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 2,471 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after buying an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

