Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 59,552 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 22,775,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.