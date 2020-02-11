Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 129,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 298,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

GIS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 180,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

