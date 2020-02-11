Tower Bridge Advisors Has $1.26 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. 112,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,682. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

