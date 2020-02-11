Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.01 and a 200 day moving average of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

