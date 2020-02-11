Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

