TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,755 shares during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust accounts for 4.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,791,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 437,928 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

