Traceability Chain (TAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,181.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $8,181.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00048824 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00392371 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012796 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,292,960 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

