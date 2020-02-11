Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,602 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 828% compared to the average volume of 388 call options.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,129,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $313.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $216.86 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

