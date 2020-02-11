Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,505 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 81 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $318,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

