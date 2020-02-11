Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,062% compared to the typical volume of 416 call options.

Aramark stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Aramark by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

