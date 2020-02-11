Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 733 call options.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 78,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.10 per share, with a total value of $10,909,473.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 502,314 shares of company stock valued at $66,694,985 and sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 329,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

