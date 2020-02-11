Traders Purchase High Volume of Diamondback Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 26,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,530% compared to the typical volume of 724 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

FANG opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

