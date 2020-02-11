Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0020 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $117,922.00 and $122,106.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

