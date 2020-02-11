TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion acquired 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $501,364.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,967 shares of company stock valued at $52,207,629. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 650.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG stock opened at $643.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $421.98 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.32 and a 200-day moving average of $554.76.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

