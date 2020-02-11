TransferCoin Price Hits $0.0092 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $76,230.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,262,654 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

