Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) SVP Sells $46,800.00 in Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Transocean stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 18,204,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,902,635. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,212 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 490.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 990,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Fearnley Fonds lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.