TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

