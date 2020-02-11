Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Sells $19,753.56 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Director Nicholas Carter sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $19,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 518,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Nicholas Carter sold 1,730 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,110.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 9,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,184. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,146,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 567,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREC. ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.