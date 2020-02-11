TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.79.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.