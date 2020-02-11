Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of TRVI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.