TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

