Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.