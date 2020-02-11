Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 399.6% from the January 15th total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 1,317,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,727. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

