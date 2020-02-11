Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trimble by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 124,635 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,124. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at $669,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

