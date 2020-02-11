Trollcoin Market Capitalization Tops $391,592.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 481% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $391,592.00 and $2,879.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 139.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

